Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI harm is often behind the scenes and builds over time – a legal scholar explains how the law can adapt to respond

By Sylvia Lu, Faculty Fellow and Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan
The damage AI algorithms cause is not easily remedied. Breaking algorithmic harms into four categories results in pieces that better align with the law and points the way to better regulation.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
