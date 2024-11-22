Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID caused cancer tumours to shrink in mice – new study

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Few would have thought that the COVID pandemic would have a silver lining, but scientists in Chicago may just have found one.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A secondary school in rural Trinidad hopes that community-based acts can help combat the climate crisis
~ To some ancient Romans, gladiators were the embodiment of tyranny
~ Activism on foot: When Indigenous activists walk the land to honor their past and reshape their future
~ Graduate students explore America’s polarized landscape via train in this course
~ Americans agree politics is broken − here are 5 ideas for fixing key problems
~ Vulnerability to financial scams in aging adults could be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, new research shows
~ No need to overload your cranberry sauce with sugar this holiday season − a food scientist explains how to cook with fewer added sweeteners
~ Awkwardness can hit in any social situation – here are a philosopher’s 5 strategies to navigate it with grace
~ AI harm is often behind the scenes and builds over time – a legal scholar explains how the law can adapt to respond
~ Denmark’s uprooting of settled residents from ‘ghettos’ forms part of aggressive plan to assimilate nonwhite inhabitants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter