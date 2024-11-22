Cop29: Indigenous communities still being sold short as the world decides how to regulate carbon markets
By Stephen Lezak, Programme Manager at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
Bea Addis, PhD Candidate, Anthropology, University of Washington
Getting carbon credit regulations right has the potential to protect the climate, and the rights of the people whose livelihoods and lands are often directly affected by carbon offsets.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 22, 2024