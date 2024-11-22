Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We have officially advised our university to ditch carbon offsets – and focus on cutting emissions

By James Dyke, Associate Professor in Earth System Science, University of Exeter
Jamie Shutler, Professor of Earth Observation and Climate, University of Exeter
Peter Cox, Director, Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter
As climate and Earth scientists, we are acutely aware that action on climate change is desperately needed. It is now almost certain that 2024 will not only be the warmest year ever recorded, but also the first year that will be 1.5°C warmer than pre-industrial levels.

The Paris climate agreement pledged to “pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C”,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tough news for protesting farmers: Labour doesn’t actually need their votes
~ Gisèle Pelicot is a non-stereotypical rape survivor – her case could make a real difference to others
~ Trump 2.0: Three tactics he may use to get his way in a second administration
~ The peer review system no longer works to guarantee academic rigour - a different approach is needed
~ Why you should never kiss a baby
~ Low turnout in the 2024 election may have been due to undecided voters being overwhelmed by choice
~ Somaliland’s new government is ready to drive change: these are its 3 big goals
~ Bad Sisters season two is a darker, more serious look at sisterhood
~ The Prescott punch: what a 2001 brawl between a deputy prime minister and a voter tells us about the changing nature of British politics
~ Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point is a tender family drama about the power of home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter