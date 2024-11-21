Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Humans are killing off the old and wise animals that hold nature together. Here’s what must change

By Keller Kopf, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Charles Darwin University
Like big, tall trees in old-growth forests, older animals are irreplaceable. Pulling them out leaves the ecosystem less resilient to future shocks. It’s time for ‘longevity conservation’ measures.The Conversation


