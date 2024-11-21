Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Companies won’t survive in a nature-depleted world – I’ve met the business owners who are taking action

By Francesca Boyd, Business Research & Impact Fellow, University of Exeter
After the conclusion of UN biodiversity conference Cop16, it was easy to feel disappointed. In Cali, Colombia, discussions fell short on how to monitor targets and progress remains slow. Despite agreements, Cop16 lacked urgency from governments and the UN on how to halt the crisis in the natural world.

Like many others, the UK government remains focused on net zero targets for greenhouse gas emissions. It can feel like biodiversity – the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP29: Climate negotiation drafts are an affront to human rights
~ Wicked’s Defying Gravity is a musical theatre anthem – and a battle cry for outsiders
~ Wicked review: a stunning film adaptation that avoids all the usual pitfalls of moving musicals from the stage to the screen
~ Russia needs a peace deal soon as it is running out of soldiers
~ What’s fuelling the media’s enduring hate campaign against Meghan Markle?
~ Knowing superstitions aren’t real doesn’t stop us behaving superstitiously – why?
~ Time is running out for a treaty to end plastic pollution – here’s why it matters
~ Court rules that patients have a right to disbelieve doctors
~ Science fiction stories allow us to explore what we want, and what we reject with AI
~ Palestine: ICC Warrants Revive Hope for Long-Delayed Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter