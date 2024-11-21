Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Palestine: ICC Warrants Revive Hope for Long-Delayed Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan gives an interview with Reuters about Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, The Hague, Netherlands, October 12, 2023.  © 2023 REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo (The Hague) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) judges’ decision to issue arrest warrants against senior Israeli leaders and a Hamas official in the face of strong opposition – including from the United States and Israel – deserves international support, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 21,…


© Human Rights Watch
