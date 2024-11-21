Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public health surveillance, from social media to sewage, spots disease outbreaks early to stop them fast

By John Duah, Assistant Professor of Health Services Administration, Auburn University
Rather than winging it when an unusual health event crops up, health officials take a systematic approach. The goal is to quickly figure out what’s going on and squash any outbreak before it spreads.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
