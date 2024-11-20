Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Surging Landmine Use Claims Lives, Livelihoods

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of the opposition Karenni Nationalities Defence Force holds antipersonnel mines planted by the Myanmar military and removed during demining operations near Pekon township, July 11, 2023. © 2023 STR/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s military forces are increasingly using banned antipersonnel landmines that indiscriminately kill and injure people across the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Over the past year, fighting between the junta military and alliances of opposition and ethnic armed groups has spiked nationwide. Landmine casualties…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
