Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cop29 so far: the good and bad news

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Gradually, then suddenly is how Ernest Hemingway described going bankrupt. The climate crisis could be on a similar trajectory.

“It took a century for the globe to warm the first 0.3°C, but the world has warmed by 1°C in just the last 60 years,” says Ed Hawkins, a professor of climate science at the University of Reading.

Read more: Cop29: How fast is Earth warming?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Opposition politician’s abduction in Kenya continues “a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression”
~ 2024 presidential election: U.S. equities surged, then retreated, after Trump’s victory
~ Friendly fire: a nuclear push by allies at COP29 poses a sticky problem for Albanese
~ Disinformation and deepfakes played a part in the US election. Australia should expect the same
~ Overwhelmed by ever more clothing donations, charities are exporting the problem. Local governments must step up
~ Is thunderstorm asthma becoming more common?
~ Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
~ Science continues to exclude Indigenous communities. Fixing this benefits everyone
~ Flowers in the Attic at 45: the ‘awful and fabulous’ gothic megaseller that influenced Gillian Flynn and obsessed Roxane Gay
~ Nugget Is Dead brings queer love, multiculturalism and Aussie flair to the Christmas movie formula
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS