Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people would rather clean the toilet than check their bank balance – and the spending problems this leads to

By Marcel Lukas, Senior Lecturer in Banking and Finance and Director of Executive Education, University of St Andrews
Ray Charles "Chuck" Howard, Associate Professor of Business Administration, University of Virginia
“One in three people would rather deep clean their bathroom – deep clean with rubber gloves and everything – rather than check their savings,” according to AJ Coyne, chief marketing officer at online bank Monzo. While this might sound like marketing hyperbole, it reflects a profound truth about our relationship with financial information: many of us actively avoid looking at our bank balances when we fear bad news.

This trait is so common…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
