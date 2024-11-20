Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China's impact on the Rogun Dam Project in Tajikistan

By Shahida Yakub
Tajikistan's Rogun Dam Project is one of the most ambitious hydroelectric projects in the world. Do the ballooning costs, environmental concerns, and human rights abuses outweigh the potential benefits?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stop the hate before it’s too late: Thoughts on Transgender Day of Remembrance from Amnesty researcher Shreshtha Das
~ Fibromyalgia: Why is this common, debilitating condition being ignored in male patients?
~ Italy’s ban on international surrogacy is part of a drive towards an ultra-conservative idea of family
~ What are the lessons from America’s great cannabis liberalisation experiment?
~ Parents lie to children all the time – but they should think twice about it
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Special Minister of State Don Farrell on getting ‘big money’ out of elections
~ What is methanol? How does it get into drinks and cause harm?
~ Saudi Arabia: Public Investment Fund Linked to Abuses
~ Uzbekistan Targets 'Undesirable' Foreigners and Stateless Persons
~ Syria Violating World Court Order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter