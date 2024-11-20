Fibromyalgia: Why is this common, debilitating condition being ignored in male patients?
By Daniel Sanjuán Sánchez, Fisioterapeuta y personal docente investigador en la Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud en Universidad San Jorge, profesor asociado en la Facultad de Enfermería y Fisioterapia en la Universitat de Lleida. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio, Universidad San Jorge
Benjamín Gaya-Sancho, Research associate professor, Universidad San Jorge
Borja Romero Bilbao, PDI en Ciencias de la salud (Enfermería, Biomedicina), Universidad San Jorge
Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder characterised by muscle pain throughout the body, fatigue, sleep problems and cognitive difficulties. The condition predominantly affects women, but men can also suffer from it. However, they often do so in silence, as they face cultural, medical and psychological barriers to being taken seriously and receiving treatment.
While the disorder itself is well-documented, the male experience remains under-discussed, which only furthers its invisibility.
Fibromyalgia affects 2-4 % of the world’s…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024