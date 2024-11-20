Tolerance.ca
Landmines: New Casualties Show Need to Support Treaty Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mine clearance equipment on display at a Cambodia Mine Action Center training held in Preytotoeung village, Battambang province, Cambodia, on January 19, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Bangkok, November 20, 2024) – The international treaty banning antipersonnel landmines risks being undermined by new use by countries such as Russia and Myanmar that are not parties, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing the Landmine Monitor 2024 report.  The 142-page report will be presented at the Mine Ban Treaty’s Fifth Review Conference in Siem…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
