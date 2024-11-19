Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP29: Only by returning carbon to the ground is net zero truly possible

By Andrew Weaver, Professor, School of Earth and Ocean Sciences, University of Victoria
Net zero is not as simple as planting a tree. The first step is understanding that tackling climate change, and reaching true net zero, requires returning carbon to the ground.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Casting a spotlight on the Black convicts of African descent who helped shape Australia
~ When picking schools, don’t get stuck on single-sex vs. co-ed. Instead ask – are all students supported and included?
~ ‘Burnt out, tired, frustrated’: how hospital pressures harm doctors’ mental health
~ Women are still being paid almost $30,000 a year less than men and the gap widens with age
~ Modern cars are surveillance devices on wheels with major privacy risks – new report
~ Trump’s agenda will face hurdles in Congress, despite the Republican ‘trifecta’ of winning the House, Senate and White House
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
~ Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk
~ AI and criminal justice: How AI can support — not undermine — justice
~ Eating less sugar would be great for the planet as well as our health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter