Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What delusions can tell us about the cognitive nature of belief

By Michael Connors, Conjoint Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
Peter W Halligan, Hon Professor of Neuropsychology, Cardiff University
Beliefs are convictions of reality that we accept as true. They provide us with the basic mental scaffolding to understand and engage meaningfully in our world. Beliefs remain fundamental to our behaviour and identity, but are not well understood.

Delusions, on the other hand, are fixed, usually false, beliefs that are strongly held, but not widely shared. In previous work,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
~ Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk
~ AI and criminal justice: How AI can support — not undermine — justice
~ Eating less sugar would be great for the planet as well as our health
~ Stop-smoking pill varenicline to be offered on NHS – what you need to know
~ Will politicians and terrorist leaders live forever in the age of AI?
~ US election shows how podcasts are shaping politics – and what the risks are
~ How The Cure went back to their gothic roots for their new number one album
~ How a dairy farm could help prevent prisoners from reoffending
~ Why it’s important to take a week off from the gym every now and again – the science behind ‘deload weeks’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter