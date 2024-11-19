Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

British farmers will face greater challenges than Labour’s inheritance tax reforms

By Neil Ward, Professor of Rural and Regional Development at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research , University of East Anglia
Just months after Labour won the UK general election and ended a prolonged period of Conservative rule, rural protesters are once again taking to the streets of London. The threat to fox-hunting triggered the countryside marches of the late 1990s. This year, it is the agricultural inheritance tax reforms set out in the new government’s first budget that are troubling those farmers planning to pass on assets to their children.

Agricultural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
