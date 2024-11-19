Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Designing buildings helped Arthur Conan Doyle to cope with his wife’s ill health

By Catherine Wynne, Associate Dean for Research and Enterprise, Faculty of Arts, Cultures and Education, University of Hull
Arthur Conan Doyle is best known for his creation of the eccentric detective, Sherlock Holmes. But he was also interested in architecture and worked on several projects throughout his life, from his home in Surrey to a golf course in Canada. Now, a building designed by Conan Doyle, the Lyndhurst Park Hotel in Hampshire, is under…The Conversation


