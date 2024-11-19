Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why can’t we die at home? Expanding home care could reduce the financial and environmental cost of dying in hospital

By Myles David Sergeant, Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Family Medicine, McMaster University
Most people would prefer to die at home than in hospital. If dying at home could be made more feasible and well resourced, both the dying and the living would benefit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
