Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate entropy: reflections on the ground from COP29

By Isabela del Alcázar, Chief Purpose and Sustainability Officer, IE University
If I had to sum up COP29 in a single word, it would be entropy. Borrowed from thermodynamics, this concept describes the delicate balance between order and disorder, a principle that governs both natural and human systems. An ecosystem, much like the climate negotiations, is not static; it is constantly evolving, adapting and reconfiguring itself.

In a curiously organic way, a COP also works like this, as a chaotic yet seamless gathering of voices, interests and perspectives.

The endless summit corridors are packed with almost 60,000 participants, each navigating their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chalmers targets reforms to superannuation products and transparency in the retirement phase
~ What Ukraine can now do with longer-range US missiles − and how that could affect the course of the war
~ Tobacco isn’t a good investment – study shows a decline in stock prices since 2016
~ Why Ghanaian farmers have been unable to capitalise on record cocoa prices
~ Young people were becoming more anxious long before social media – here’s the evidence
~ I’ve studied organisational failure for decades – the Church of England needs more than a new leader
~ US politics has long shaped global climate action and science – how much will Trump’s opposition matter?
~ Four ways in which history and religion are being transformed by the metaverse and AI
~ Bob Dylan just finished what could be his last tour – but remains a defiant artist forging new ideas
~ Climate change is encouraging unsanitary toilet practices among vulnerable communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter