Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could keeping native species as pets save them from extinction? Here’s why it’s not that simple

By Meg Edwards, Lecturer in Wildlife Science, University of Southern Queensland
Why can’t you keep a wombat or koala as a pet rather than a cat or dog? There are good reasons why keeping native animals as pets isn’t as easy as it seemsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why did the US change its mind on Ukraine firing missiles into Russia? And will it impact the war?
~ Bunnings breached privacy law by scanning customers’ faces – but this loophole lets other shops keep doing it
~ Iraq: Surging Unlawful Executions
~ How do authorities use firewalls and other tools of internet control?
~ Alan Jones once seemed unassailable. What ended it was a peculiarly Sydney story of media, politics and power
~ The government wants to keep cash alive for buying essentials. Here’s why it’s such a challenge for businesses
~ Albanese government gives firm ‘no’ to joining UK-US agreement to advance nuclear technology
~ It’s clear footy has an Indigenous participation problem, and the AFL draft is only part of the solution
~ Public humiliation is still a common teaching tool in medical education. Here’s how it leaves patients worse off
~ I’m a children’s writer – and celebrity children’s books undervalue my craft
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter