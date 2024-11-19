Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Surging Unlawful Executions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Barbed wire. © 2017 Nasis/Getty Images (Beirut) – The Iraqi government dramatically increased the scale and pace of unlawful executions in 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Cases Human Rights Watch documented show that the authorities are carrying out these executions without prior notice to lawyers or family members and despite credible allegations of torture and violations of the right to a fair trial. In January, Human Rights Watch reported that at least 150 prisoners at the Iraqi Nasiriyah Central Prison were facing imminent execution without…


© Human Rights Watch -
