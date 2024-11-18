We pay less for houses in one-in-100 year flood zones – but overlook risks of more devastating floods
By Song Shi, Associate Professor, Property Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Mustapha Bangura, Lecturer in Property Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Sumita Ghosh, Associate Professor in Planning, University of Technology Sydney
Floods are common in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley north of Sydney. But trends in house prices show us buyers don’t fully grasp the risk
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 18, 2024