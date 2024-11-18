Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Moana effect: how small island developing states are bringing their struggle against climate change to the world

By Susan Ann Samuel, PhD Candidate, School of Politics and International Studies, University of Leeds
The socio-political and legal push by small island developing states and youth activists at the UN climate summit reflects the motivation seen in the Moana films.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a solar Minecraft server is changing the way we play video games
~ What Davina McCall’s colloid cyst removal can tell us about brain tumours
~ Allyship efforts can face pushback in the workplace. Here’s why it happens and what leaders can do about it
~ With 14 community newspapers due to close, too many parts of NZ are becoming ‘news deserts’
~ Ukraine: after 1,000 days of war, Europe must prepare for a Trump-brokered peace deal by asserting its own interests
~ Prominent Russian Rights Defender Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison
~ The transformative potential of AI and digital tools in securing the integrity of elections in Africa
~ Why tech giants must do more for African language inclusion
~ How ethical are South Africa’s news media? We studied public complaints to the press council to find out
~ Does immigration really drive up crime? Not according to the evidence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter