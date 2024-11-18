Allyship efforts can face pushback in the workplace. Here’s why it happens and what leaders can do about it
By Zhanna Lyubykh, Assistant Professor, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University
Natalya M Alonso, Assistant Professor in Management and Organization Studies, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University
Nick Turner, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
When leaders visibly champion diversity and equality in the workplace, they send a clear message that such values are not only encouraged, but integral to their organization’s culture. Allyship can significantly improve workplace experiences for marginalized employees by amplifying their voices and addressing injustice.
One critical focus of allyship is tackling gender disparities in the workplace. Women face many challenges in the workplace, including…
- Monday, November 18, 2024