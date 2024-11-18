How ethical are South Africa’s news media? We studied public complaints to the press council to find out
By Sisanda Nkoala, Associate professor, University of the Western Cape
Rofhiwa Mukhudwana, Associate Professor of Communication Science , University of South Africa
Trust Matsilele, Senior Lecturer, Birmingham City University
The news media in South Africa have a long and dark history of being used to oppress the majority during colonialism and apartheid. In the new context of societal transformation and constitutional democracy since 1994, media diversity is crucial. And the need for ethical journalism is paramount.
Media ethics act as a moral compass guiding journalists, media organisations and regulatory bodies through the twists…
