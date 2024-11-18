Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From using plant rinds to high-tech materials, bike helmets have improved significantly over the past 2 centuries

By Jud Ready, Principal Research Engineer in Materials Science and Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Imagine – it’s the mid-1800s, and you’re riding your high-wheeled, penny-farthing bicycle down a dusty road. Sure, it may have some bumps, but if you lose your balance, you’re landing on a relatively soft dirt road. But as the years go by, these roads are replaced with pavement, cobblestones, bricks or wooden slats. All these materials are much harder and still quite bumpy.

As paved roads grew more common across the U.S. and Europe, bicyclists started to suffer gruesome skull fractures and other serious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
