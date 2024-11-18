Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe’s street children: how to get them home and back in school

By Samson Mhizha, Lecturer, University of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe’s government undertook a survey in 2023 to ascertain how many children were living on the streets of the country’s second biggest city, Bulawayo. The most recent numbers were from a similar 2015 survey, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Welfare told reporters – and, in the intervening eight years, it was clear that many more children had ended up on Bulawayo’s streets. The situation is similar in the capital city, Harare; in July 2024 it was…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
