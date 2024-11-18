Tolerance.ca
Global: Africans and people of African descent call on Europe to reckon with their colonial legacies

By Amnesty International
Experts from the African continent and its global diasporas called on European governments to address their colonial past and ongoing impacts at the Dekoloniale Berlin Africa Conference, a decolonial counter-version of the 1884/5 Berlin Africa Conference 140 years ago. Representatives from Africa and people of African descent came together at the conference on November 15, […] The post Global: Africans and people of African descent call on Europe to reckon with their colonial legacies appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
