Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We all need toilets – expert insights into what happens when there aren’t enough of them

By Anna Weekes, Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation Africa
“Safe toilets for all by 2030” is one of the Sustainable Development Goal targets. But, with just more than five years to go until 2030, the United Nations says the world is “seriously off-track … 3.5 billion people still live without safely managed sanitation, including 419 million who practise open defecation”. That includes millions of people across Africa.

On 19 November each year the UN marks


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Coalition will block the student caps bill. Brace yourself for more uncertainty over international students
~ Ukraine: Russian strikes amounting to war crimes continue to kill and injure children
~ Stinky feet, angry mermaids and a toilet ghost: Round The Twist musical captures the magic and madness of an Aussie TV classic
~ My Brilliant Career: musical based on Miles Franklin’s novel takes us on a sassy, spirited journey of self-discovery
~ Iraq: Sinjaris Finally Compensated
~ Air is an overlooked source of nutrients – evidence shows we can inhale some vitamins
~ Senate censures Lidia Thorpe for disupting King’s reception and Ralph Babet for posting hate speech
~ Is inequality a natural phenomenon? Thomas Piketty argues it isn’t – and proposes a way forward
~ Financial stress and cultural differences make migrants particularly vulnerable to gambling harms. Here’s why
~ Dozens of refugees are still stranded in precarious situations in PNG – and support from Australia is dwindling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS