Another rushed migration bill would give the government sweeping powers to deport potentially thousands of people
By Daniel Ghezelbash, Associate Professor and Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Anna Talbot, PhD Candidate, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney, UNSW Sydney
The sweeping new removal powers are not restricted to the non-citizens with criminal histories who feature so prominently in political speeches and media reports.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 17, 2024