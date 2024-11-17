Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If TikTok poses a grave threat to national security, why are Canadians told they can keep using it?

By Claudiu Popa, Author and Lecturer in Fintech Cybersecurity, Information Risk and Enterprise Privacy Management, University of Toronto
Canadians are told that they’re free to use the products of a company that has been publicly shamed and accused of representing a serious national security threat. What should the public take away?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
