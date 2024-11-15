Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazilian presidency of the G20 is likely to end with limited results

By Vinícius Rodrigues Vieira, Professor Associado de Economia e Relações Internacionais, Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP)
Brazil’s presidency of the G20 will end with limited results, as other members of the bloc turn a deaf ear to President Lula’s desire to lead the world in development.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dadaab Refugee Camp: From a shelter from conflict to a sanctuary for people displaced by climate change
~ Mauritius elections landslide – why voters were determined to get Jugnauth’s government out
~ Gladiator II: a wavering thumbs up for a rehashed sequel that can’t escape the ghost of Russell Crowe
~ The return of Trump means Britain must rethink its defence strategy – and role in the world
~ Rachid Mekhloufi was more than a football star, he was a symbol of Algerian resistance
~ Gladiator II: historians on the fate of the real Roman royalty featured in the film
~ Paddington III, Gladiator II, and the end of the world – what to watch, read and do this week
~ As the Taurid meteor shower passes by Earth, pseudoscience rains down – and obscures a potential real threat from space
~ Get chronic UTIs? Future treatments may add more bacteria to your bladder to beat back harmful microbes
~ Saltwater flooding is a serious fire threat for EVs and other devices with lithium-ion batteries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter