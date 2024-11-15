Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

It’s ‘the intelligence age’, say tech titans – but information will not save us

By Luke Munn, Research Fellow, Digital Cultures & Societies, The University of Queensland
It’s claimed that more information can solve our crises, from climate change to Gaza. But the world today shows how this vision of reason has tipped over into unreason, anger, and barbarism.The Conversation


