Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Loyalty trumps everything – what we know about the 47th president-elect’s cabinet

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
Of 44 people who served in Donald Tump’s cabinet during his first administration, only four endorsed him for the presidency in 2024. As he told influential podcaster Joe Rogan days before the election, his biggest mistake was to appoint “disloyal people”.

The 47th president-elect clearly doesn’t intend to make the same mistake this time round, from what we know of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Northern lights: how the aurora borealis captivated 18th-century minds
~ Eight conditions weight-loss jabs might be beneficial for
~ Unfair decisions by AI could make us indifferent to bad behaviour by humans
~ Think Again by Jaqueline Wilson – Ellie and her friends are grownup and grappling with the diverse issues of being a late millenial
~ Keir Starmer says the UK can decarbonise without disruption – that’s neither true nor helpful
~ There’s a class gap in access to careers in the arts – innovative skills education could help
~ Auction houses still sell human remains – and it’s time they stopped
~ Emerging links between intimate partner violence and women’s cardiovascular disease risk
~ Trump’s tariffs are nothing new – NZ’s real problem is the failing free trade system itself
~ Why involuntary medical admission and treatment won’t solve homelessness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter