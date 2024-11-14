Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What changes will arise from the Brazilian Supreme Court's ruling on personal marijuana use

By Isabela Carvalho
In June, the highest court in the country approved the decriminalization of marijuana possession for personal use, marking a significant step, while also raising questions.


