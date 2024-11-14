Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Palestinians leave al-Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza, after the Israeli military issued a new evacuation order, on July 28, 2024. © 2024 Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via AP Israeli authorities have caused massive, deliberate forced displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza since October 2023 and are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.There is no plausible imperative military reason to justify Israel’s mass displacement of nearly all of Gaza’s population, often multiple times. Rather than ensuring civilians’ security, military “evacuation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
