Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe Has Yet to Address Colonial Legacies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hundreds of people of African descent took part in the African Emancipation Day Reparations March in London, August 1, 2017.  © 2017 Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock (Berlin, November 14, 2024) – European governments have yet to reckon with and meaningfully address the ongoing impacts of their colonial legacies affecting people of African descent on the African continent and in the diaspora, Human Rights Watch said today. November 15, 2024, is the 140th anniversary of the 1884 opening of the Berlin Africa Conference, at which 19 European countries and the US came…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
