Human Rights Observatory

Menopause is having a moment. How a new generation of women are shaping cultural attitudes

By Bridgette Glover, PhD Candidate in Media and Communications, University of New England
Celebrities have been sharing their personal experiences on social media and we are seeing more stories about menopause on television – helping fuel a wave of advocacy.The Conversation


© The Conversation
