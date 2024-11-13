Tolerance.ca
The NZ government’s plan to withhold COVID inquiry findings until 2026 leaves the country ill-prepared for the next pandemic

By Shaun Hendy, Professor of Physics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
New Zealand can learn from the issues raised in Australia’s recently released COVID inquiry report. It would benefit from closer collaboration to build capacity in disease surveillance and testing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
