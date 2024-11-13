Tiny oceanic plankton adapted to warming during the last ice age, but probably won’t survive future climate change – new study
By Rui Ying, Postdoctoral Researcher, Marine Ecology, University of Bristol
Daniela Schmidt, Professor in Palaebiology, University of Bristol
Scientists have compared data from the last ice age, around 21,000 years ago, and modern records to see what happened to plankton when the world has previously warmed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 13, 2024