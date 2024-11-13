Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libyan Minister’s ‘Morality’ Measures Would Violate Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emad Trabelsi (2nd-L), acting interior minister in the Libyan Government of National Unity, holds a press conference in Tripoli, August 23, 2024. © 2024 Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images During a November 6 press conference in Tripoli, the Government of National Unity’s acting interior minister, Emad Trabelsi, vowed to impose wide-ranging “morality” measures targeting women and girls in western Libya. The restrictions on clothing, social interactions, and travel would flagrantly violate the rights of Libyan women and girls, yet the prime minister and other government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
