Weight loss plans are less effective for many Black women − because existing ones often don’t meet their unique needs
By Loneke Blackman Carr, Assistant Professor of Community and Public Health Nutrition, University of Connecticut
Jameta Nicole Barlow, Associate Professor of Writing, Health Policy & Management and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies,, George Washington University
Healthy diet and regular exercise are key to treating obesity. But the stress of everyday racism and sexism hinder Black women from adopting lifestyle changes necessary for weight loss.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 13, 2024