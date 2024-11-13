Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok and WHO are getting together to help combat widespread health misinformation on social media

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
While there are plenty of patient perspectives on social media , resources from healthcare professionals are far fewer – and are often lower quality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
