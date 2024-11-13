Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of corporate lobbyists are at the UN climate summit in Baku. But what exactly is ‘lobbying’ and how does it work?

By Christina Toenshoff, Assistant Professor of European Politics and Political Economy, Leiden University
Representatives of the world’s governments are gathered in Baku, Azerbaijan, to negotiate international climate policy at the Cop29 summit. Of the more than 30,000 participants, thousands will be representatives of companies or business associations – so-called “corporate lobbyists”.

There’s nothing especially new about this. The business community has sought to influence climate policy since global warming first came onto the political agenda in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
