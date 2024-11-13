Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government to impose ‘duty of care’ on digital platforms: Communiations Minister Rowland

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government will develop and legislate a “Digital Duty of Care” to place the onus on platforms to keep people safe and better prevent online harms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Valencia floods: How to prevent a natural disaster from becoming a public health crisis
~ Chernobyl’s frogs are living long, healthy lives
~ Economic policies encourage the careless use of people and the planet. Creating caring economies is the answer
~ Orbital by Samantha Harvey win’s the 2024 Booker prize – a short but powerful story urging us to save the planet
~ From Egypt to Libya, migrant deaths in the Mediterranean are either ignored or normalized
~ Jim Chalmers has provided an extra $900 million to boost productivity. But this ‘high priority’ problem is going to need an across the board effort
~ Shortsightedness is on the rise in children. There’s more we can do than limit screen time
~ Our research reveals women suppress their femininity to fit into military culture – and struggle to be seen as veterans when they leave
~ How should Australian media cover the next federal election? Lessons from the US presidential race
~ Donald Trump fancies himself a skilled dealmaker, but Middle East peace might be beyond him
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter