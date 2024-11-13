Chernobyl’s frogs are living long, healthy lives
By Germán Orizaola, Profesor Titular de Zoología / Associate Professor of Zoology, Universidad de Oviedo
Pablo Burraco, Investigador postdoctoral Juan de la Cierva Incorporación, Estación Biológica de Doñana (EBD-CSIC)
Almost 40 years ago, reactor number four exploded at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Since then, the surrounding area has become, to the surprise of many, one of Europe’s largest nature reserves. Over the last eight years, we have been working to find out how this infamous environmental disaster has affected the area’s fauna.
Radiation can damage cells and, with high exposure, can kill organisms. However, Chernobyl’s situation has changed…
