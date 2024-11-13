Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Economic policies encourage the careless use of people and the planet. Creating caring economies is the answer

By Diane Elson, Professor of Sociology, University of Essex
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change includes a Gender Action Plan, adopted in 2017. The plan aims to “enhance the gender responsiveness” of climate policy and climate action. It outlines specific actions and strategies to promote gender equality and the participation of women in climate change mitigation.

This is in line with the mainstream approach to gender and climate change, which focuses on “including women” in the:

  • sectors that are the focus of transition to carbon neutral…The Conversation


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -
