Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jim Chalmers has provided an extra $900 million to boost productivity. But this ‘high priority’ problem is going to need an across the board effort

By Roy Green, Emeritus Professor of Innovation, University of Technology Sydney
Productivity is the greatest structural problem in our economy, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers. He says there is “no higher priority for reform”.

Announcing a A$900 million productivity fund to be shared with the states, the treasurer told a meeting of the Australian Business Economists on Wednesday Australia’s productivity challenges would take time to turn around.

The boost comes on top of measures in the ambitious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
