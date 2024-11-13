Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Our research reveals women suppress their femininity to fit into military culture – and struggle to be seen as veterans when they leave

By Carolyn Heward, Lecturer, Clinical Psychology, James Cook University
Women veterans report feeling excluded from veteran support services and communities, their service questioned or diminished. This can trigger or worsen existing mental health conditions.The Conversation


